United National Indian Tribal Youth Mourns the loss of its founder, J.R. Cook J.R. Cook MESA, AZ – United National Indian Tribal Youth, Inc. (UNITY) is saddened to announce that its founder, J.R. Cook (Cherokee), passed away at the age of 83 on February 25, 2022,...
Thune, Barrasso introduce legislation to support the Black Hills National Forest and regional economy Senators’ legislation would provide direction and resources to maintain forest health and forest products infrastructure WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), a longtime member of the Senate Committee on...
Removing derogatory Native names on public lands WASHINGTON — A new, 37-page guide aims to make it easier for First Nations, grassroots organizations and local leaders across the country to change offensive and derogatory places names on public lands. “A Guide To Changing Racist...
Phoenix Indian Center to host Art Market PHOENIX, AZ – To commemorate its 75th anniversary, Phoenix Indian Center will host an Indigenous Art Market & Community Fashion Showcase in central Phoenix on Saturday, March 5. Attendees can enjoy art, food, fashion, and...
Journey On! Rapid City street workers By Clara Caufield, NSNT Correspondent They are very recognizable to the houseless and hungry in Rapid City, wearing bright lime hoodies emblazoned with the logo “Journey On!” Krystal Rencountre, Standing Rock Sioux and her companion Toby McCloskey, Rosebud Sioux...