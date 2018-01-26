Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 21)
Voice of the Individual

A South Dakota Public Television Interview with Tim Giago, during their series "The Voice of the Individual" circa 1990.

LITTLE NOTES

A ray of hope at the end of a long illness

Staff |

A ray of hope at the end of a long illness Trying to get moving and motivate in 2022 is really taking some hard work. For some odd reasons the management and staff at Native Sun News Today can’t seem to get untracked. Last week we even ended up with...

THE WAY IT WAS

Joanne Lynn Shenandoah


    Joanne Lynn Shenandoah was a Native American singer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist based in the United States. She was a citizen of the Oneida Indian Nation, Wolf clan, based in New...

GROUCHY GOURMET

A true Mexican dining experience

Staff |

A true Mexican dining experience By Holly Wells Puerto Vallarta is a small seaside city in Mexico, for some a Puerto Vallarta meaning includes family, togetherness, friendship, hospitality and amazing food. No need to book a trip to Puerto Vallarta, just head on over to 2205 N Lacross (what use...

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Videos shine spotlight on state artists


Videos shine spotlight on state artists   By Jim Speirs, Executive Director, Arts South Dakota   The South Dakota creative talent pool is deep and wide—and every artist in our...

Youth Day events at NIEA Convention


OMAHA, NE – The National Indian Education Association (NIEA) held its 52nd annual convention and trade show in Omaha, Nebraska on October 13 through October 16.  This year in 2021...

NIEA 2021 Annual Convention and Trade Show


OMAHA, NE – This year the National Indian Education Association (NIEA) held its 52nd annual convention and trade show in Omaha, Nebraska on October 13 through October 16 at the...

SPIRIT WORLD

Creighton Samuel Yankton

Creighton Samuel YanktonFree Access


Wayne Garrett Randall

Wayne Garrett RandallFree Access


Justin Jon “Clyde” Little

Justin Jon “Clyde” LittleFree Access


Annalese Red Shirt

Annalese Red ShirtFree Access


Marcus Tanner Big Crow

Marcus Tanner Big CrowFree Access


Audrey Darlene

Audrey DarleneFree Access


Justin Lee Peters

Justin Lee Peters


John Anthony Gibbons

John Anthony GibbonsFree Access


Robert Grant Two Bulls “Sunka Bloka”

Robert Grant Two Bulls “Sunka Bloka”Free Access


What the faces on Mount Rushmore said about Indians:

“Indians and wolves are both beasts of prey, tho’ they differ in shape.”
~George Washington, 1778

“If ever we are constrained to lift the hatchet against any tribe we will never lay it down til that tribe is exterminated, or driven beyond the Mississippi . . . in war they will kill some of us; but we will destroy all of them. Adjuring them, therefore, if they wish to remain on the land which covers the bones of their fathers, to keep the peace with a people who ask friendship without needing it, who wish to avoid war without fearing it. In war, they will kill some of us; we shall destroy all of them.”
~Thomas Jefferson, August 28, 1807

“I suppose I should be ashamed to say that I take the Western view of the Indian. I don’t go so far as to think that the only good Indians are dead Indians, but I believe nine out of every ten are, and I shouldn’t like to inquire too closely into the case of the tenth.”
~Theodore Roosevelt, January, 1886